BRADFORD — Mary “Evelyn” Shoup , age 91, of Bradford, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Evelyn was born in Dayton on May 19, 1929 to the (late) J Corvin & Gladys (Wise) Bentzel; a graduate of Stebbins High School, Dayton; a member of Common Grounds Church (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren) where she also was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, Ladies Aid, which prepared funeral dinners), and was the janitor; she had previously worked for Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home for many years and was considered the “best duster ever”; and she enjoyed traveling and cruises.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Walter Shoup in 1995; son-in-law Gene Chaney; and two sisters, Kathryn Favorite & Ruthe Belger. Evelyn was the last of her family.

Evelyn is survived by her four children, David & Mary Alice Shoup of Bradford, Linda Chaney of Tipp City, Debbie Epperson & John Bruner of Troy. Martha Osornio of Troy; eight grandchildren, Derrick & Moniqua Skinner of Bradford, Holly & Rickey DeMoss of Troy, Angela & Chris Walter of Covington, Donnie & Holly Chaney of Tipp City, Daniel & Marcie Shoup of Tipp City, Brandi Epperson of Troy, Matt & Diana McBrayer of Union, Andrew & Aphton Chaney of Tipp City; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 12 Noon Thursday at Common Grounds Church (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren) with Pastor Henry Favorite officiating. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Thursday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Common Grounds Church or Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com