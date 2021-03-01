TROY — JoAnn “Jo” (Elifritz) Goodin, age 88 of Troy, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 21, 1932 in Troy to the late Carlton W. and Christine (Hales) Elifritz.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred O. “Shorty” Goodin; one brother, William “Pete” Elifritz, three sisters, Betty Marr, Phyllis Short, and Martha Jackson, and two sons-in-law Dan G. Mader and Dale Swinehart.

She was a deeply loved mother to Pam Mader, Tim Goodin, Diane Shafer (Leon), Matt Goodin (Marla), and Karen Swinehart, all of Troy, and Mark Goodin (Angie Watren) of Pleasant Hill.

Jo was the much-loved grandmother of Christy Mader, Dan Mader (Katie), Tom Mader (Wes), Emily Goodin, Anna Steinke (Gene), Ryan Goodin, Jessica Goodin, Ellen Kaleikini (Joey), Brian Shafer (Ashley), Katie Shafer, Allison Smith (Zach), Matthew Swinehart (Brittni), Megan Boyd (Ryan), and Luke Goodin (Kira). She was also the adored great-grandmother to 30 great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her nieces Sharon Tait and Linda Cavanaugh.

Jo was a graduate of Troy High School and loved to cook. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com. Contributions in Jo’s memory may be given to the American Diabetes Association.