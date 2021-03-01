Area briefs

Bike patch to close

PIQUA — The River’s Edge Bike Path from Ziegler Road to the Old Water Treatment Plant will be closed for 30 days starting March 8. This is to allow for the reconstruction of the hydraulic canal spillway bridge.

The water level in the hydraulic canal system, including Swift Run, Franz Pond and Echo Lake, is being lowered to prepare for the reconstruction. The water level will remain low until the project is complete.

All work is weather permitting.

Dye Mill Road facility to reopen

TROY — The city of Troy has again contracted with JB Lawn and Landscaping for the operation of the city-owned Dye Mill Road Compost Facility. The contractor will re-opened the facility March 1 with the following hours of operation:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday and Sunday: Closed

The last day of operation for 2021 will be Nov. 27,. The facility will be closed on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.

The Dye Mill Road Compost Facility is available for use to all city of Troy residents. The facility accepts compost materials including grass, brush, leaves, and garden refuse (excluding fruit) and clean “hard fill” materials such as rocks, bricks, and concrete. To use the facility, Troy residents must provide proof of residency.

Check www.troyohio.gov/compost for a listing of acceptable materials. For other questions, contact the City’s Central Service and Maintenance Facility at (937) 335-1914.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Several Community Blood Center blood drives are upcoming, including:

• Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua, will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11

• Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy, will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10

Everyone who registers to donate gets the new “Donor Shenanigans” T-shirt plus free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.