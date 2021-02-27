Miami County Public Health achieves national accreditation

TROY — Miami County Public Health is excited to announce that the organization has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) by demonstrating that it meets the highest standards for delivering quality programs and services to its community.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 response, MCPH was so pleased to get news that we are the 44th health department in Ohio, to become nationally accredited by PHAB. This has been a process years in the making and the work and dedication of the staff during the last year to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, complete the accreditation process, and conduct business as usual for MCPH, speaks volumes to our commitment to the health and wellbeing of everyone in the community,” MCPH Commissioner Dennis Propes said. “Being accredited reassures our community, our partner organizations, and our elected officials that the services we provide are responsive to the needs of our community. By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve effectively.”

Nationally accredited health departments strive to improve the health of the public through advanced performance, which is measured against a set of nationally recognized, practice-focused and evidence-based standards. The national accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance. More than 80 percent of the U.S. population now reap the benefits of being served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets a set of quality standards and measures.