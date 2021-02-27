Area briefs

Meeting set

TROY — The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at its offices at 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 15.

Flag football registration underway

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL Flag Football registration continues through March 22. There will be two co-ed age groups: grades K-2 and 3-5. Register online at tmcomservices.org. All games will have certified referees. The players and spectators will be required to follow COVID-19 protocol at all games.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis from March 23-29 and will include a $10 late fee. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 11 and run until May 23.

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 if you would like to volunteer.

Activity bags offered

WEST MILTON — Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade can pick up a take-home bag with weekly activities in the foyer of the Milton-Union Public Library.

Upon completion and return of the reading log, children will receive a prize. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Library to close, move

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Library will be closed to the public from Monday, March 8 through Saturday, March 13.

Prior to the beginning of renovations on the library, staff will move to an alternate location at 101-103 N. High St. during this period. The library will reopen on Monday, March 15.

The alternative site is on the northwest corner of High and Wright Streets and is owned by Jeff Leininger.

The library renovation at 102 E. Spring St. is set to be complete by the end of August 2021.

There will be several changes to the daily schedule beginning March 15. JRC will be open Mondays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

In addition, the annual summer reading program will take place in the newly renovated library in the fall.

For more information, contact Cherie or Mary Beth at (937) 473-2226.