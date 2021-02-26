College briefs

Ohio University announces fall 2020 graduates

ATHENS — Ohio University recently released its list of fall 2020 graduates. Local students include:

• Shelby Campbell, of Troy.

• Chandler Craine, of Troy.

• Nicholas Freisthler, of Troy.

• Aaron Hart, of Troy.

• William Hoskins, of Piqua.

• Dylan Johnston, of Tipp City.

• Emma Linn, of Piqua.

• Drake McDonagh, of Troy.

• Dre Michael, of Piqua.

• Kara Moore, of Union.

• Kayla Palmisano, of West Milton.

• Courtney Polhamus, of West Milton.

• Autumn Ramsey, of Troy.

• Jessie Rose, of Conover.

• Tera Shaw, of West Milton.

Ohio University releases dean’s list

ATHENS — The following local students were named to OU’s fall 2020 dean’s list:

• Of Piqua: Rachael Abbott, Kate Gothberg, Alyssa Jennings, Emma Linn, Dre Michael, Charlene Pepiot, Lena Stangel, Anna Willoughby, and Abigail Wise.

• Of Tipp City: Colin Achterberg, Clay Barney, Aubrey Beaty, Austin Couvillon, Sarah Decurtins, Alyssa Dumbra, Maggie Kahler, Kelsey Iseminger, Katie Lehman, Lauren Lester, Sydney Menser, Alexis Minton, Shannon Saylors, Julia Seaman, Miranda Silcott, Quenten Williams.

• Of Troy: Riley Becker, Abby Bollinger, Shelby Campbell, Lauren Craig, Chandler Craine, Elizabeth Daniel, Courtney Guillozet, Dayna Hammer, Kalee Heitbrink, Alyse Holter, Sydney Hooker, Jordan Horstman, Allison Irey, Hallie Klosterman, Shelly Lisle, Tristen Luken, Drake McDonagh, Tori Noon, Angela Rammel, Jared Ritter, Molly Sanders, Dezare Smith, Jackson Tucker, and John Wehrkamp.

• Of West Milton: Chelsea Beeler and Danielle McFarland.

• Of Bradford: Amber Hutt.

• Of Pleasant Hill: Alexander Liette.

• Of Casstown: Kari Willenbrink.

• Of Conover: Ruby Comer.

Miami University releases president’s, dean’s lists

OXFORD — The following local students were named to the president’s list at Miami University:

• Of Tipp City: Abigail Cartwright and Adam Grieshop.

• Of West Milton: Annalise Bennett, Hallie Berberich, and Kyli Parsons.

• Of Ludlow Falls: Chris Trimbach.

• Of Piqua: Collin Moore, Kate Hemm, and Kayla Jones.

• Of Troy: Faith Walker, Grace McCalister, Jackie Fulker, Michael Whidden, and Will Gilfillen.

• Of Bradford: Makenzie Knore.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Miami University:

• Of Troy: Ann Pannapara, Emma Kazmaier, Hannah Hargrove, Katie Lord, Kit Wolke, Laney Rupert, Natalie Rocke, and Razvan Ruxanda.

• Of Bradford: Caleb Coppess.

• Of Piqua: Carly Becker, Christina Rohrer, Maeve Vulcan, Maya Vulcan, Molly Smith, and Sadie Hartzell.

• Of Tipp City: Efrain Perez, Erin Sexton, Kaili Titley, Katie Salyer, and Sydney Ignet.

• Of Covington: Hailey Weer, and Seth Daly.

• Of Union: Karlee Kreusch.

Ashland University releases dean’s list

ASHLAND — Paige Lawson, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at Ashland University. Lawson is a 2020 graduate of Miami East High School, and is majoring in accounting.