COVINGTON — Richard D. Cool, age 81, formerly of Covington, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

Richard was born in Covington on February 3, 1940 to the (late) Charles & Irma (Brown) Cool; attended Hardin Houston Schools; had previously worked for 10 years at Miami Industries; a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church; was well known for his leather making abilities, making belts, wallets, saddles, and gun holsters for some people in the Sheriff’s Department; loved watching westerns and old movies; refurbished and sold guns and truly enjoyed reading gun magazines; loved to share his story of going to Arizona to hunt wild pigs; was a devoted Republican; and loved to share his knowledge.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilma Powell; and three brothers, Marvin Cool, Verba Cool, & Darrel Cool; and his pet dog, Sammy. Richard is survived by his son, David R. Cool of Covington; sister, Lanita Fosnight of Arizona; best friend, JoAnn Lyons of Piqua; long time caregiver, Deborah Duffey of Pleasant Hill; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, February 25th at 11:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua with Father Dan Hunt celebrating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.