Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 19

RECOVERED: A stolen car from Trojan Auto Sales was recovered. Case pending.

FRAUD: A teacher at Miami East High School reported the treasurer said someone had attempted to file for unemployment.

THEFT: A resident in the 600 block of Weddle Road, Casstown, reported someone went through their vehicles overnight. Case pending.

THEFT: A resident in the 8000 block of East State Route 55, Lostcreek Twp., reported items stolen from their vehicles including an iPhone and a laptop.

THEFT: A resident in the 8000 block of East State Route 55, Lostcreek Twp., reported items stolen from their vehicle including a gun.

Feb 20

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Fenner Road, Concord Twp. The vehicle was flipped on its side. The driver submitted a blood sample on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Feb. 21

THEFT: A resident reported an attempted theft from a motor vehicle in the 10000 block of Patterson Road, Washington Twp. The suspect also entered a vehicle across the street. Case pending.

VEHICLE COMPLAINTS: Deputies made contact with several residents in Pleasant Hill regarding junk vehicle complaints.

Feb. 22

SIGN GONE: A deputy was dispatched to Thomas Road at North Forest Hill Road to investigate a missing stop sign. It appeared that the stop sign had been stolen.

FRAUD: A Union Twp. resident reported their replacement credit card never was received. She contacted the bank and it had been activated and used. Case pending.

ANIMAL ISSUE: Deputy Sarah Fraley responded to the 3000 block of Owens Road, Newton Twp., along with the animal shelter. The owner had passed away. The family members requested assistance with two donkeys and several cats. The deputy was able to get both donkeys moved to a safe location and they will be vet checked.

THEFT: A resident in the 500 block of Weddle Road, Elizabeth Twp., reported someone had gone through their vehicle, but nothing was taken.