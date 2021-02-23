KENTON — Allen P. Hughes, age 78, of rural Kenton, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021, at Marion General Hospital.

Allen was born on July 28, 1942 in Marseilles, Ohio, to Paul and Katherine (Stalter) Hughes, both of whom are deceased. He was first married to Darla Bloom, and then married Carole Hahn on September 30, 1995 and she survives.

He is survived by a son Cory Hughes of Carey, a daughter Paula (Andy) Priest of Columbus, 2 step sons, Eric Barhorst of Columbus, and Chad Barhorst of Piqua, along with a step daughter Sherry (Heath) Smith of Piqua. 5 step grandchildren, Brad, Cody, and Chase Smith, and Callie and Courtney Barhorst, and 2 step great grandchildren, Payton and Brice Smith.

Allen was preceded in death by his brother Gordon Hughes.

He was a graduate of Marseilles High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After the service, Allen started working for Ashland Oil in Findlay, and then for Whirlpool, also in Findlay, from where he retired after many years.

Allen was a member of the Marseilles United Methodist Church, a former member of Marseilles Lodge #515 F&AM serving that group as a Past Master before affiliating with Warpole Lodge #176 F&AM of Upper Sandusky, and the Zenobia Shrine. He belonged to a Masonic Lodge for nearly 57 years.

For hobbies, he enjoyed gardening, collecting classic cars, going to car shows, and traveling with his wife to the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Funeral services for Allen P. Hughes will be held at 11:00am Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Pummell officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, from 9:00am to 11:00am at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made the Marseilles United Methodist Church or the Shriner’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.