College briefs

Bricker named to president’s list

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Mackenzie Bricker, of Troy, was recently named to the president’s list at the University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

Cedarville releases dean’s, honor lists

CEDARVILLE — Michael Hess, of Troy, was recently named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the list, students must obtain a 3.5 or higher GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s honor list include Brenna Coate, of West Milton; Hannah Deane, of Ludlow Falls; Noah Hill, of Union; Trent Huelskamp, of Tipp City; Gerald Joyce, of Tipp City; Allison Mader, of Tipp City; Julia Mumford, of Tipp City; Kathryn Plaisier, of Troy; Savanna Schaurer, of Covington; and Isiah Shannon, of Troy.

To be named to the dean’s honor list, students must obtain a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Adams named to dean’s list

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Jacob Adams, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at Kentucky Wesleyan College for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must attain a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.

UF releases dean’s list

FINDLAY — The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay for the fall 2020 semester:

• Kassidi Alexander, of Pleasant Hill

• Jordan Crowell, of Covington

• Josie Crowell, of Covington

• Emily Hornberger, of Troy

• Emma Monnin, of Piqua

• Cade Rogers, of Tipp City

• Dalton Shevlin, of Tipp City

Kettering College releases dean’s list

KETTERING — The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Kettering College for the fall 2020 semester:

• Abigail Baker, nursing, BS (prelicensure)

• Megan Coate, GEED/SONO

• Adrianna Dietz, sonography, BS

• Haylea Mattan, sonography, BS

• Arika McCuistion, nursing, BS (prelicensure)

• Danielle Melvin, sonography, BS

• Logan Tiderington, GEED/BSN

• Anna Willson, sonography, BS

To be named to the list, students must have completed 12 credit hours during a semester and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or greater, with no grade below a “B-“.

ONU releases dean’s list

ADA — The following students from Miami County were recently named to the dean’s list at Ohio Northern University for the fall 2020 semester:

• Sierra Caskey, of Tipp City

• Mitchell Colvin, of Tipp City

• Abigail Evans, of Troy

• Gretchen Frock, of Troy

• Garrett Jones, of Troy

• Dylan Kelly, of Covington

• Dylan Magoto, of Troy

• Elisa Martinez, of Bradford

• Trevor Miller, of Covington

• Katherine Reeder, of Tipp City

• Whitney Snider, of Troy

• Rachel Thompson, of West Milton

• Kaelan Turner, of Tipp City

Weber named to dean’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kelsey Weber, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the list, a student must take a full course load and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Adkins named to dean’s list

HIRAM — Hailey Adkins, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at Hiram College for the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the list, students must complete 12 or more credit hours, with a GPA of 3.6 or better.

Youngstown State University names honor students

YOUNGSTOWN — The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for the fall 2020 semester:

• Jett Murphy, of Covington, majoring in exercise science.

• Quenton Shepherd, of Troy, majoring in criminal justice.

• Kevin Walters, of Troy, majoring in exercise science.

To be named to the list, students must earn at least a 3.4 grade point average for no less than 12 semester credit hours.