Area briefs

Y taking sign-ups for winter sessions

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for Winter II Session classes for members and Feb. 25 for non-members. Classes will begin the week of March 1 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more. The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also be accepted at the desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Vote for books

WEST MILTON — Vote weekly in March for Milton-Union Public Library’s Best Young Adult Book of the Year and see the results on Facebook each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Your votes will earn a small weekly prize, and a grand prize drawing will be awarded from the selection of overall participants. Online voting is encouraged, and ballots are also available in the lobby.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Blood drive set

DAYTON — The West Milton Lions Club will sponsor a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the new “Donor Shenanigans” t-shirt plus free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Academy recognizes Troy student

COLUMBUS — Kellie Brown of Troy was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for February in recognition of her academic achievements and leadership in and outside the classroom.

Brown, a sophomore at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by her Social Studies teacher, Mr. Fowler, in recognition of her hard work and determination to succeed in the classroom. As a Star Student, Kellie will be presented a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year OCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Kellie and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning – they truly deserve this recognition.”

Brown enrolled in Ohio Connections Academy at the beginning of the academic year.

BNC offers program

TROY — Sign-up your 12-17-year-old student for an afternoon of discovery, offered seasonally October, March and May, at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve property on Calumet Road. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using outdoor exploration

The topic for spring is “Winter Wonders.” The cold wind and snow of winter often force wildlife to take extreme measures to survive. Some are able to develop large layers of fat to help hold warmth within their bodies and to provide energy when food is scarce. Box turtles will decrease their metabolism, bury themselves underground and hibernate throughout the coldest stretches of winter.

Join other participants as they explore the River’s Edge property in search of native Ohio animals and attempt to discover how their adaptations help them survive until spring. The cost is $3 for BNC members and $6 for nonmembers (cash or check) per program.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday before each program.