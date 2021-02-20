Shore, Miami East girls wrestlers making more history

HILLIARD — It was a historic day at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament Saturday.

And who has made more history in the last four years than Miami East senior Olivia Shore (111 pounds)?

Shore, who won her second girls state title in as many years, remembers when she came in to the Miami East wrestling program as a freshman.

Four years late, much has changed.

“It’s crazy when you look back and see how the sport has grown,” Shore said. “When I was a freshman, I was hoping it (wrestling) would become a girls sport, but at the the time it wasn’t trending that way. I would have loved to four-peat, but this is only the second year we have had the girls tournament.”

And there is no question Miami East and coach George Shore have been among the leaders in growing the sport.

“I remember the first meeting we had (two years ago),” Shore said. “There were 18 girls there. A lot of them were my friends. That’s why they came to the meeting and they ended up falling in love with wrestling.”

Shore led Miami East to the first team title a year ago by winning a state title in the tournament’s first year.

And she had no trouble repeating Saturday.

She spent less than a minute on the mat in posting two pins in 25 seconds or less.

That sent her to the semifinals against Rachel Elizondo of Fairfield.

While fans may have been stunned to see it take two full periods for Shore to open a 14-3 lead, before pinning Elizondo at the second period buzzer, Shore knew she was in for a battle.

“She (Rachel Elizondo) is on the national team with me,” Shore said. “She is a really good wrestler and I am a little light for my weight. But, I won the match.”

Which is nothing new.

“My dad said I am about 50-0 against girls in high school matches,” Shore said with a smile.

She finished off her state title by pinning Rita Carey of Brookville in 1:48 in the the title match.

After lifting her arms in the air to celebrate, she ran to her father and coach George Shore and jumped into his arms.

“That’s why I am king of sad that it is over,” Shore said about experiencing the last two years with her father. “But, he will be helping next year (when she wrestles for Tiffin University).

For those who don’t know, Tiffin has one of the top programs in the country.

“They are fifth in the nation this year,” Shore said. “And there are two other girls (Grace Jones and Taryn Martin) who are wrestling here that signed with Tiffin. We all three signed at the same time, which was pretty cool.”

Four Miami East wrestlers were in action Saturday.

Natalie Bair (131) finished fifth, going 4-1 with four pins. The pins by Shore and Bair in the final moved them from one-half point behind Marysville to one-half point ahead of them.

East has seven wrestlers competing Sunday, while Marysville has six.

“I think we can get it done,” Shore said. “We have some of our heavy hitters (upper weights) going. Hopefully, we can win the team title again.

Lily Brugeman (101) went 2-2 with two pins for East, while Sarah Root (121) went 1-2 with a pin.

Piqua’s Averi Wiley (106) went 1-2 with a pin, while Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan (126) looked like she was on a way to a win her second match, before being pinned.

The bad new for boys wrestlers is Shore isn’t done yet.

Two years ago, as a sophomore, just missed by one match of making history by placing at state.

And it would only be fitting to finish her high school career with a little more history.