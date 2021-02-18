DAR student award winners named

PIQUA — The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has announced student award winners for the 2020-21 school year.

The Good Citizen Essay contest, which was created in 1934 recognizes students that possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The first place winner is Laurel Chalfant from Sidney Christian Academy, the second-place winner is Jenna Monnin from Russia High School, and the third place winner is Olivia Daugherty from Bradford High School.

The Dorothy Walker Beach Memorial scholarship has been given since 1988 in the memory of Dorothy Walker Beach, a former regent of the Piqua chapter, to a high school senior based on academic record, test results, character, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities, and need. The 2021 Dorothy Walker Beach Memorial Scholarship winner is Victoria Mae Glover from Troy High School.