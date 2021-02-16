Storm drops snow on county

MIAMI COUNTY — Winter storm Uri blew through the county Monday night bringing with it more than 6 inches of snow in most places.

Brian Coniglio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said that the southern reaches of Miami County saw about 6 inches, while the middle to northern sections of the county had 7 to 8 inches of snow.

Coniglio joked that, “Piqua is the winner with 8.4 inches of snow.”

He said high winds of 30 to 31 mph also caused visibility and blowing snow issues throughout the county Monday and through the night into Tuesday.

Coniglio said the low-pressure system that affected the Ohio Valley started at about 3 p.m. Monday, with “good snowfall through the overnight until ending with lighter snow early (Tuesday) morning.”

Coniglio said the storm system traveled from Texas all the way up to the New England states, bringing ice, snow and winds.

“It was a bad one,” he said.

Dayton International Airport set an all-time record with 5.9 inches of snow on a Feb. 15 date, he said. Coniglio said the storm dropped the most snow the county has seen since January 2019.

“We’ve had more than this, but it’s the most in two years,” he said.

Another system is coming in on Thursday, but Coniglio said it will not impact the Dayton area as much as it is more of a southern system. He said the farther north, the less snow that will fall, estimating another 1-2 inches for Miami County.

Arctic air is on the way, he warned, with subzero windchills for the rest of the week, with more rain and snow in the forecast for the weekend. Weekend temperatures will climb to about freezing, he said.

“We’ve got a couple of cold nights coming up,” Coniglio said.

Piqua Public Works received 46 tons of salt Tuesday morning and received assistance from several other city departments to have 10 trucks on the roads salting and clearing roadways, according to a release. City of Troy Street crews salted all main and secondary roads as of Tuesday morning, according to the city’s Facebook page.