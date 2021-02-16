County adopts OEPA incentive program

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized and adopted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) License Inventive Program for water/wastewater staff during Tuesday’s regular session.

The sanitary engineering department requested the authorization in an effort to attract and maintain licensed staff by compensating individuals who further their education within the water and/or wastewater discipline and pass all applicable testing requirements to obtain the OEPA licensure.

The staff that completes the application training courses and OEPA testing will be eligible for the License Incentive Program as indicated below:

• Water distribution license: $1.00/hour pay increase for Class 1; $1.25/hour increase for Class 2.

• Water supply license: $1.00/hour pay increase for Class 1.

• Wastewater collection license: $1.00/hour increase for Class 1; $1.25/hour increase for Class 2.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board held a bid opening for the Miami County One Stop Center Project.

The board accepted statements of qualifications (SOQs) from the following companies:

• Champlin Architecture of Dayton.

• KZF Design Inc. of Cincinnati.

• Norton Engineering LLC, of Dayton.

• APP Architecture of Englewood.

• Tec Inc. Engineering & Design of Columbus.

• Garmann Miller of Minster.

In other business:

• The board authorized the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 6110 Cab Tractor, Bengal 24’ Boom Mower with a 60” Rotary Head and Bengal 36” Wood Grinding Head, at the request of the engineer’s office.

• The board held an executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel. No action was taken.