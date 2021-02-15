SIDNEY — Pearl Morrison, age 90, of Sidney, formerly of Troy, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Dorothy Love Senior Living. She was born October 24, 1930, in Barboursville, West Virginia, to her parents Jupiter & Della (Adkins) Bartram.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter Irvin Morrison; grandson Scott Edgell, Jr.; siblings Jewel Hamond, Loris Spurlock, Olan Bartram, Frennis Eaves, Arlene Eaves.

She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Darrell & Martha Morrison of Sidney, Patty Elgin of Troy, Sheila Edgell & Ralph Edison of Sharonville, Glenn Morrison to Troy; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren; sister Linda Eaves.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, February 17, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Forest Hill Memorial Garden, Tipp City. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Skin Cancer Research or Hospice of Miami County. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com