Troy bowlers sweep Stebbins; Newton’s Hartman advances to district

TROY — The Troy bowling teams finished off the regular season with wins over Stebbins Friday night.

The boys won 2,232-1,922.

Troy had games of 888 and 1,003, followed by baker games of 156 and 185.

Jordan Adams rolled games of 200 and 235 for a 435 series, while Nathan Hamilton had games of 176 and 222 for a 398 series.

Bryce Massingill had games of 198 and 190 for a 388 series, Tyler Stoltz had games of 177 and 161 for a 338 series and Brayden Ganger had games of 137 and 195 for a 332 series.

The girls won 2,146-1,371.

Troy had games of 866 and 880, followed by baker games of 212 and 188.

Kylie Schiml had games of 190 and 181 for a 371 series, while Kayleigh McMullen rolled games of 204 and 147 for a 351 series.

Hope Shiltz had games of 165 and 179 for a 344 series and Morgan Shilt rolled games of 147 and 174 for a 321 series.

Kaitlin Jackson had 199 game and Jami Loy added a 160 game.

Hartman moves

on to district

HUBER HEIGHTS — In the girls D-II sectional tournament, Newton’s Avery Hartman advanced to district as an individual.

Hartman rolled games of 133, 145 and 157 for a 435 series to lead Newton to an 18th-place finish.

Newton finished with a 2,568 total.

Alyssa Hampton had games of 143, 112 and 155 for a 410 series, while Deana Bucholtz had games of 124, 161 and 121 for a 406 series.