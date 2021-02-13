The Amish Cook: Pulling together through it all

I gaze out the window of our little office, wondering what tidbits to share with you all. My mind turns to the letters and notes I received from those of you who kindly alerted me that, sadly, many Amish seem to be naive to the need to wear face masks throughout these pandemic-filled times.

Oh my, I wish I could make it all right for you. There seem to be more differing opinions and ways of living an Amish lifestyle than I could ever tell. Then there are also six ways of looking at the same board. Sometimes I feel like just dumping all the ideas and theories into a big bag, shake up and dump’em out and see if there could be any good blends left. At any rate, there is always a way of respecting others and valuing their ideas, no matter where we are or what denomination we may be a part of. Doesn’t it all come back to loving others more than ourselves?

Now, for targeting the stark reality that in numerous Amish communities, masks are not readily seen. I’m guessing you are correct; even though I do not personally know many Amish folks in larger communities or even know all of their living standards, my guess would be that most of those not wearing masks maybe for two or more three reasons.

I am suspecting that most Amish folks are known to use various natural home remedies. Thus they are not as concerned about sicknesses, thinking that they can get better soon enough with things they have relied on over the years.

Second, I know Amish who have been watching other death rates decrease as corona numbers climb and have observed natural deaths be labeled with corona, raising questions about what may or may not be accurate.

Perhaps the third thing many of them hang on is the idea that though the virus is transferred by the air we breathe, the germ is ‘thin or light’ enough to go through the fabric or any substance used to make masks.

Here I am, only a little Amish housewife; while I cannot change all people with the given sticker, “Amish,” I do want to do my part in masking up. As a community, we wear masks when we go to town (as we call our grocery shopping). Regardless of what belief system any one of us may have adapted, in my mind, I wonder if it doesn’t all comes back to loving and respecting others above ourselves.

Our children love masks. I made sunshiny yellow masks for each of them, with quotes on them like, “Jesus and me, He holds us tight in his arms, and He keeps His promises. ” They love wearing their matching masks, which makes them feel quite grown-up.

The pandemic had been a pull for all of us in so many different ways, may we all learn to pull together through it all, instead of ascending on our ideas, and stepping right on other’s perspectives in the process, only to both come crashing down again.

The virus has adjusted our plans in the upcoming adoption celebration plans. The adoption has not gone through yet, though we have been told that it should be finalized sometime during February. Since it has been pushed out many more times than I could count, we were skeptical about planning on it. Nonetheless, we know that God is the Master of it all, and in His own good time, it’ll all come together. So yes, we are planning an adoption party, though we have cut back in the number of guests we planned to host. I had earlier told Daniel that I feel like inviting everyone from the East to the West coast to celebrate this most awesome event.

Now that I can’t be serving supper to all of you, I’ll have to settle with sharing a couple of recipes that will give you a taste of what supper will be like. We plan on having what we call an Amish meal, consisting of deluxe salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled chicken, veggies, pie, and ice cream. This week I’ll be giving you the recipe for Amish mashed potatoes. Though I have no idea why, mashed potatoes are an old stand by many Amish communities. Enjoy!

AMISH WEDDING MASHED POTATOES

6 medium potatoes

1/2 stick butter

4 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

2 teaspoons salt (or to taste)

Instructions:

Peel potatoes and cut into chunks.

Put in a medium kettle, add 1 cup water.

Simmer until they are fork tender.

Drain and mash.

Next add remaining ingredients, mash again until nice and fluffy. Depending on what type of potatoes you will be using, you may need to add more milk till desired consistency is reached.

Serve with browned butter, gravy, or noodles. Delicious!