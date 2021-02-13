Miami County Marriages

Michael Joseph Benton, 50, of 301 W. Monument Street, Pleasant Hill to Jodi Carol Hill, 49, of same address.

Courtney Michelle Shroyer, 27, of 1370 Wayne Street Apt. B, Troy to Joseph David Salvo, 35, of same address.

Troy Warren Singleton, 41, of 6375 Studebaker Road, Tipp City to Cassandra Lee Hutchison, 36, of same address.

Robert Glen Stapleton, 54, of 70 N. Sayers Road, Troy to Brenda Kaye Aviles, 54, of same address.

Shelby Nicole Roe, 29, of 3100 Shadow Hill Road, Middletown to Kyle Matthew Kurtz, 36, of 4056 Lostcreek Shelby Road, Casstown.

Riko Stephanie Waymire, 22, of 111 Wagner Road, West Milton to William Ival Brock, 21, of same address.

Kristen Sophia Shroyer, 24, of 1779 Curry Branch Drive, Tipp City to Eric Michael Allen, 26, of 1607 Hartley Avenue, New Carlisle.

Travis Jay Diltz, 34, of 8050 Bushclover Drive, Tipp City to Sarah Marie Joyce, 36, of same address.

Susan Shea O’Dell, 66, of 1029 Greenfield Drive, Troy to Michael Eugene Kueterman, 67, of 6010 N. Washington Road, Piqua.

Ashlee Marie Palmer, 36, of 6 Gary Court, New Carlisle to Nicholas Scott Mitchell, 35, of 761 N. Westedge Drive, Tipp City .