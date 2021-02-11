Area briefs

Spaghetti supper to be held

COVINGTON — The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be held between 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and will be pick up only in the bus loop near the K-8 school entrance, 807 Chestnut St., Covington. All proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program.

The meal will include Italian spaghetti with meat sauce, homemade coleslaw, garlic toast and dessert. The cost is $5 for all meals and must be pre-ordered by Friday, March 5. To purchase tickets, visit Covington High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday in the main office.

Community members can also email Karen Brackman at brackmank@covingtonk12.org with the buyer’s information, the number of tickets to purchase, the buyer’s phone number and email address. Payment is due no later than Feb. 25 to Covington High School, Attn: Karen Brackman, 807 Chestnut St., Covington, OH 45318, or dropped off at CHS no later than March 5. If mailing the payment to the school, tickets will be emailed to the buyer from Brackman upon receipt of payment.

The community scholarship fund drive also is underway. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, through March 10. For more information, call (947) 473-2856.

Tipp resident student of month

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Health & Consumer Sciences January 2021 Students of the Month were Owen Snyder (Culinary Arts/Greenville) and Mone’t Smith (Health Occupations/Tipp City).

Smith is a junior student in the Health Occupations program. Smith is a hard worker and has exceptional organizational skills, according to staff.

“Mone’t is very kind and helpful to all of her classmates, and she always brings a positive attitude,” said Mrs. Bergman, Health Occupations instructor.

‘The Big Sleep’ to play at Hayner

TROY — On Friday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show the 1946 classic Film-Noir movie, “The Big Sleep.” In order to guarantee social distancing, pre-registration is necessary. Call Leona at (937) 339-0457 to pre-register. Facial coverings are required.

“The Big Sleep” is a not rated crime, film noir, mystery that stars Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Bogart plays private investigator Philip Marlowe who is hired by a wealthy general to stop his daughter from being blackmailed over gambling debts. Marlowe finds himself deep in a web of love triangles, blackmail, murder, gambling and organized crime.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.