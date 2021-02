VANDALIA — Shari Lynn Boomershine, age 58, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital after a courageous fight with Covid-19.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, February 12 at the funeral home.