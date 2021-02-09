Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department

Jan. 20

ASSIST: A male reported to the police department that an unknown solicitor was trying to collect donations through the mail for the Piqua Police Department. The documents he received were collected and added to the case file.

THEFT: Complainant reported money was stolen out of her locked vehicle near 621 Miami St.

Jan. 22

THEFT: Angela Deeter, 46, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with theft from Walmart.

DAMAGING: David Hecker, 45, of Sidney, was charged with criminal damaging.

Jan. 23

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Caller advised her adult son was assaulted by her boyfriend. After speaking with both parties, both involved parties, Edward Lewis, 42, of Piqua, and Brendan Thomas, 21, of Piqua, were arrested for domestic violence.

THEFT: Whitney Netzley, of Troy, was charged with theft from Walmart.

Jan. 24

DISORDERLY: Two males began verbally arguing with two other males outside of a residence at 1116 Scudder St. Two of the males were warned for disorderly. One of the males continued to be disorderly after being warned. Dionmaniq Burge, 21, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Michael Rhoden, 50, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Walmart.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Dennis Rivers, 38, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

THEFT: Teresa Schwartz, 44, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Walmart.

ASSAULT: Marvin Smith, 32, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

Jan. 25

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Holden O’Reilly, 24, of Houston, was charged with domestic violence.

Jan. 23

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant at 1515 Fairfax Ave. reported finding a male peeping in her windows. Complainant’s husband yelled at the male and he took off running. Several officers checked the area for an extended period of time, but the subject was never located.

Jan. 27

DOGS LOOSE: Lindsey Sullenberger, 36, of Piqua, was charged with a dogs running at large violation.