Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 4

ASSAULT: Roger Brown, 76, of Tipp City, was charged with assault.

Feb. 6

THEFT: A wallet was reported stolen from a home in the 7000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road, Monroe Twp.

Feb. 7

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 9000 block of Country Club Road, Piqua, in reference to a disturbance complaint. The incident was between a couple arguing over who was going to take a dog and remote control cards.

Feb. 8

FRAUD: A Fletcher resident reported she received mail from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about her recent account opened in her name. She states she did not open this account, and it is fraudulent. The resident has already filed a fraud claim on the ODJFS website, as well as froze her credit with the bureaus. She asked that a report be filed on our end also for documentation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in the 100 block East Elm Street, Bradford, in reference to a theft incident. The reporting party advised an unidentified male walked up on her front porch and stole a welcome sign. The incident was captured on the Ring doorbell camera. The male suspect was wearing a flannel shirt and had a mask and hat on. There are no suspects at this time.