Stumpffs to celebrate 70th anniversary

PIQUA — Donald and Beverly (Schisler) Stumpff will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10, 2021.

They were married in Union City, Ind., on Feb. 10, 1951.

They are the parents of four children, Donald Stumpff, Ann (Stumpff) Levering, Ron Stumpff, and Pam (Stumpff) Marsh, all of Piqua. They have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Donald is a retired union carpenter, and Beverly is the retired head pie maker for The Spot restaurant.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a small gathering of immediate family on Feb. 10, 2021.