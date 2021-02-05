TROY — Robert W. Jameson, age 90, Of Troy, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Bob was born March 15, 1930 in Wauwatosa, WI to the late Howard E. and Helen (Wintler) Jameson.

He was married to Carol (Heinen) Jameson for 61 years and she preceded him in death in 2012. Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jameson. He is survived by one brother, Richard (Sherry) Jameson.

Bob is survived by 6 children: Robert Jr. (Sherry) Jameson, Sarah (Ross) Marett, Matthew (Brenda) Jameson, Peter Jameson, Julie (Bob) Carey, and Maggie (David) Short. Bob was an amazing grandpa to Faye, Holly, Amber, Jennifer, Michael, Daisy, Danny, Eli, Amber and great grandpa to Zach, Killian, and Shawn.

Bob was a US Marine Corp. veteran serving during the Korean War.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale, Troy for their kindness and care during the last 3 years of Bob’s life.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christopher’s Promise. www.christopherspromise.org

