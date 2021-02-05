Health department vaccination program continues

MIAMI COUNTY — A steady stream of patrons lined up at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said approximately 300 county residents signed up for this round of vaccinations.

Holding the clinic at the fairgrounds allowed for the appointment-only event to move more people through while allowing for proper social distancing. Propes said considering that those being vaccinated during the event were in the older segment of the population, maintaining social distancing guidelines, while moving them through the process as efficiently as possible, was a priority.

“We are seeing them be in and out within about 30 minutes,” Propes said.

The health department in Miami County is partnering with Wright State University, which sends nursing school students to assist with administering the vaccinations.

In addition, Propes said a number of community volunteers are providing needed personnel to assist with everything from checking people in and filling out paperwork to helping with parking.

“We have a good core group,” Propes said of the volunteers.

While first shots were being given at the fairgrounds, another group was at the Miami County Health Department offices in Troy administering second round doses of the vaccine to those who are ready.

Propes said that with the county being about two months into the vaccination process, approximately 7% of the county’s population has been immunized.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue to operate at Upper Valley Medical Center and at both the Piqua and Troy Kroger locations.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer can go to www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov to sign up. Volunteers then become members of the Miami County Medical Reserve Corps.

To schedule a vaccine or learn more about when you, or your family members, may be eligible to receive the vaccine, please visit www.miamicountyhealth.net for more information.