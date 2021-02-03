Great Dane found, owners charged

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Buddy the Great Dane is safe and in good hands Tuesday following a number of calls from residents concerned for his well-being.

The 2-year-old Great Dane was found abandoned and wandering on Polecat Road, about a mile outside of Troy on Tuesday afternoon. Callers reported the dog to be very skittish.

Deputy Sarah Fraley and animal control officers from the Miami County Animal Shelter located Buddy on Tuesday evening, but were unable to coax the 132-pound animal close enough to capture him.

“He was scared and confused,” Fraley said.

The dog owners, Darrell and Lisa Sell of Piqua, along with a friend, Chris Kuykendall, were located via social media and summoned to the scene to help catch the scared dog.

Deputies and animal control personnel were especially concerned since the dog continually wandered by to stand in the roadway and because temperatures were dangerously cold.

Buddy was finally caught later in the evening and transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter where he was warmed and fed.

On Wednesday morning, Buddy was taken to a veterinarian for a check-up and to have noticeable wounds on his feet cared for. He was found to have “open wounds” on his feet, swollen paws, and a “bad ear infection.”

Fraley said that owner Darrell Sells is being charged with failure to license, obstructing official business, and animal cruelty. Sells’ wife, Lisa, is charged with failure to license and animal cruelty, while their friend Kuykendall, who allegedly dumped Buddy on Polecat Road, is charged with animal cruelty and abandonment, as well as obstructing official business.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Buddy will be available for adoption once he is given a clean bill of health by the vet and local animal control officials determine that he is re-acclimating to being around people.