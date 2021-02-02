PIQUA — William W. Caserta, age 88, of Piqua went home to be with the Lord at 11:45 AM on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Bill was born to the late Charles Caserta and Nunziatina (Nancy) Cipriano on June 11, 1932 in Piqua. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Chronerberry) Caserta. They were married in Piqua on January 26, 1957.

Bill is survived by four sons: Richard “Rick” Caserta, Piqua, Randall Caserta, Piqua, Todd Caserta, Columbus, and Toby (Renata) Caserta of Dayton; one daughter: Tamera Caserta, Piqua; one sister: Amelia Gillis, Piqua; one sister-in-law: Barbara Caserta, Piqua; eleven grandchildren: and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by seven brothers: C. Anthony Caserta, Vincent Caserta, Bert J. Caserta, Thomas Caserta, Reverend Father Angelo Caserta, Reverend Father Charles Caserta Jr., and Joseph Caserta; three sisters: Eleanor Johnston, Rose Tyler, and Virginia Marsilli; and one daughter-in-law: Katherine Caserta.

Bill was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He was also a member of Piqua American Legion Post #184 and Piqua VFW #4874. He owned Caserta’s Restaurant for many years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reverend Father Angelo Caserta Reserve Education Fund, 310 South Downing St, Piqua, OH 45356 or Lehman Tuition Assistance Fund, 2400 St. Marys Rd. Sidney, OH 45365.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Full military honors will be presented by the Veteran’s Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 3-7 PM on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.