TROY — Robert H. “Bob” Hornberger, age 76, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born on May 22, 1944 in Homestead, PA to the late William and Louise (Haney) Hornberger.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years: Pat (Brewer) Hornberger; two children: Jason (Genice) Hornberger and Scott (Michelle) Hornberger, both of Troy; sisters: Rena Daniels of Foley, AL, and Linda (Donny) Stevens of New Brockton, AL; brothers: David (Betty) Foley, AL and Bill Hornberger of Harvey, LA; sister-in-law: Georgia Hornberger of Daphne, AL; and four grandchildren: Jacob and Emily Hornberger and Vanessa and Alexis Richardson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother: Ron Hornberger.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during Vietnam. He was a former member of Troy Fish and Game, Troy Moose Lodge 2695, Newport Gun Club. Bob was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He retired from farming in 2003. Bob also retired from ITW after 23 years of service in 2006.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Health Partners Free Clinic in Troy.