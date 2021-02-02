Covington girls gut out win over Greenon

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — It may not have been pretty at times.

But, it was a masterpiece as far as Covington girls basketball coach Brandon Studebaker was concerned.

And just what the Lady Buccs needed coming off a tough game with Russia on Saturday.

Covington played Greenon Tuesday in a game that was postponed Monday and got a 46-39 victory to improve to 12-6.

Greenon dropped to 5-12.

“It was good to get the taste of that Russia game out of our mouths,” Studebaker said. “You know, we had prepared for this game on Saturday. Saturday seems like a year ago now.”

It was an even battle for most of the game.

With Claudia Harrington and Carlie Besecker combining for 15 first-half points, Covington trailed 13-12 after one quarter and it was tied 20-20 at halftime.

A Besecker basket gave Covington a 33-32 lead going to the fourth quarter.

A free throw by Meg Rogers, a basket by Besecker on a Rogers dish and a basket by Claudia Harrington had Covington in front 38-33.

“I think this was Meg (Rogers) third game back (from injury),” Studebaker said. “It was good to for her to get out there and get some action.”

Kasey Mader answered with a three for Greenon, before Harrington provided the backbreaker.

On a drive down the lane in which she was doubled, Harrington found a way to get the ball in the basket.

On the next possession, she banked in a three from the corner and Covington had a 43-36 lead — it’s biggest lead of the night.

Greenon could never recover.

“Those were big shots,” Studebaker said. “They might not necessarily have been the shots I was looking for at the time, but that gave us some breathing room.”

Four of Covington’s five starters played all 32 minutes in the win.

“We don’t have a lot of depth,” Studebaker said. “But, the good thing about that is we always have our best players on the floor. It has kind of been like that for us all season.”

Harrington and Besecker had 16 points each for Covington and Rogers added eight points.

Claire Henry led Greenon with 11 points.

Morgan Paulus scored nine, Mader had eight and Abby West added seven.

Now, Covington hosts Miami East in a big game Thursday — after gutting out a win Tuesday night.