TROY — Dorothy H. Laufer, age 102 of Troy, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the home of her daughter Kathleen. She was born on October 29, 1918 in Fort Laramie, OH to the late Anthony and Edith (Nabor) Toller.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Paul Laufer on December 4, 1997; son, James Laufer; three brothers, Alvin Toller, Edward Toller and Frank Toller; and three sisters, Ruth Mary Rosengarden, Mildred Fridley, and Margaret Iiams.

Those left to cherish Dorothy’s memory include two daughters, Carolyn (Roger) Whitacre of Lake Placid, FL and Kathleen (Lewis) McClelland of Troy; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Laufer of Virginia Beach, VA; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister Helen (Lawrence) Meyer of McCarthysville, OH; sisters-in-law Norma Toller of Fort Laramie, OH and Charlotte Toller of Kettering, OH.

Dorothy graduated from Fort Laramie High School. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was also the past president for the parent’s club. She was also the past president of many other clubs, including, La Sertoma, Elks ladies social club, and Knights of St. John auxiliary. She was a girl scout leader, cub scout leader, a member of the Westbrook garden club, volunteer worker at St. Patrick Church in the cafeteria and a member of Troy senior citizen center and craft club. Dorothy was an avid gardener and card enthusiast. She was a member of several card clubs including the St. Patrick Bridge League and TWIG. Dorothy was a very generous woman and knitted hats for children in need for the Sherriff’s Department and for soldiers during Desert Storm.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.