DEBORA M. WATSON

TIPP CITY — Debora Marie Watson, age 57, of Tipp City, OH passed away unexpectedly at home on January 27, 2021. On this day, heaven gained its newest angel.

Debbie was a loving and devoted wife of 38 years. She was born in Dayton, OH on June 3, 1963 to the late Sharon Mae Brown, and Larry E. Brown. She is survived by the love of her life, James Lee Watson of Tipp City, OH, father Larry E. Brown, sister, Stacy and her husband Joshua Lucas, nieces, Kelsey (Bryce) DeWeese and family, Courtney Stump and family, Tyler Stump, and many numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by in-laws Herbert and Juanita Watson, Roger and Lisa Hawk, Arnold and Sherri Collett, and Wiley and Allison Collett.

Debbie and Jim owned and operated North Dixie Parts and Service, Inc., Dayton, Ohio from 2001 to 2012. Debbie loved to take golf trips with her family, and enjoyed the special times watching her nieces and nephews grow. She also enjoyed her companionship with numerous friends at the Troy Fish & Game. Debbie will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.