Pet of the Week

Meet Frankie

Hi, my name is Frankie. I was owner released to the Miami County Animal Shelter and now looking for my forever home. I am a sweet boy that likes to be the only dog in the household. Due to my large size, I need a home that has a fenced-in yard. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.