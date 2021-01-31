Boys Basketball Weekend Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team improved to 15-0 with a second win over Sidney this season on Friday night.

Tipp led 13-12, 32-28 and 53-40 at the quarter breaks.

Ben Knostman had another triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and five blocked shots.

Zach Frederick had 16 points and eight rebounds and Cole Coppock had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Nick Robbins had sevne points, five rebounds and five assists and Gavin Garlitz added three assists and three steals.

Troy boys

lose in MVL

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team dropped to 8-7 with a 58-38 loss to Stebbins Friday night.

Troy trailed 13-7, 28-15 and 42-37 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua boys

lose lead

FAIRBORN — The Piqua boys basketball team had a 26-13 lead after one quarter, but couldn’t hold on against Fairborn Friday night in MVL play.

The Indians dropped to 4-10 on the season.

Piqua led 26-13 after one quarter.

Fairborn pulled within 35-26 at halftime and took a 48 lead after three quarters.

Fairborn outpointed Piqua 31-24 in the final eight minutes.

Dre’sean Roberts had 20 points and seven assists, while Jerell Lewis had 19 points and five rebounds.

Garrett Schrubb had 13 points and seven rebounds, Tanner Kemp scored six points and Bryson Roberts had six rebounds and three assists.

TC loses

to Legacy

TROY — In a Metro Buckeye Conference showdown, it was close throughout.

But, Legacy Christian was able to come away with a 43-33 victory over Troy Christian, who dropped to 11-6.

Legacy Christian led 12-11, 17-13 and 28-25 at the quarter breaks.

Alex Free led Troy Christian with eight points.

Chas Schemmel scored seven, Lucas Day netted six points and Ben Major grabbed six rebounds.

MU splits

two games

WEST MILTON — After dropping a heartbreaker to Preble Shawnee on the road Friday night, Milton-Union rebounded with a 60-43 win over Brookville Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now 11-5 overall and 5-4 in the SWBL.

Milton took control in the third quarter.

Brookville led 14-12 after one quarter and 21-20 at halftime, before Milton-Union took a 40-30 lead after three quarters.

Blake Brumbaugh had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Sam Case had 14 points and four assists.

Shane Ullery had eight points and three assists and Connor Yates added six points and five rebounds.

Nathan Thompson, Justin Randall and Andrew Lambert all grabbed five rebounds.

On Friday, Milton lost 54-53 to the division leading Braves.

Milton led 15-12 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime, but fell behind 43-36 in the third quarter.

Brumbaugh had 18 points, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Ullery had 11 points and Case added 10 points.

Thompson had six points and four assists and Lambert added six points and three assists.

East boys

drop game

ANNA — After having Friday night’s game with Bethel postponed, Miami East dropped a close game with Anna 76-69 Saturday night.

East is now 11-5 on the season.

Jacob Roeth had 21 points and 11 assists, while Sam Zapadka also scored 21 points.

Nick Prince had 11 points and Noah King had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Newton boys

win twice

PITSBURG — The Newton boys basketball team improved to 8-9 overall and 5-4 in the CCC with two wins over the weekend.

Newton defeated Twin Valley South 62-35 Friday night.

The Indians trailed 14-13 after one quarter and it was tied 24-23 at half.

But, Newton opened a 45-25 lead after three quarters.

Mitchell Montgomery scored 20 points.

Harold Oburn netted 13 points and Quentin Smith added nine points.

Newton defeated Franklin Monroe 59-45 Saturday night.

Newton led 12-8, 32-21 and 50-35 at the quarter breaks.

Mitchell Montgomery scored 19 points, Oburn netted 18 points and Hudson Montgomery added 17 points.

Bucc boys

lose in OT

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team lost to Northwestern 56-52 in overtime Friday night.

Covington led 13-9 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime.

The Buccs fell behind 38-33 after three quarters and it was tied at 47 at the end of regulation.

Lehman boys

split games

SIDNEY —The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to NWCC champions Perry on Friday night with a 41-36 win over Middletown Christian Saturday to improve to 12-3 on the season.

Lehman trailed 11-8 after one quarter, but led led 23-15 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters.

Luke Frantz had 15 points and five rebounds, while Landon McIver had eight points and was 4-for-4 from the line down the stretch.

Justin Chapman and Michael McFarland had seven points and seven rebounds.

On Friday, Lehman found the going tough against Perry, losing 46-32.

Lehman trailed 12-2, 25-10 and 35-18 at the quarter breaks.

Frantz had 22 points and Chapman grabbed eight rebounds.