EmpowHER conference set for March

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the EmpowHER Virtual Conference on Friday, March 5.

EmpowHER started in 2019 when the chamber noticed the lack of local events that celebrated women, according to Shelby Chaney, membership and program coordinator. Since then, the first Friday in March has become the day of EmpowHER — A Day for Women focused on connecting and empowering women throughout the community. This year’s event will feature two national keynote speakers.

Annie Meehan, an international keynote speaker from Minneapolis, Minn., is an expert on living an exceptional life, according to Chaney. Having been in the corporate world for nine years, Meehan ventured through different avenues before becoming a speaker. Meehan worked for a financial investment company, owned and operated two fitness franchise locations, grew and led a direct sales team of 250-plus people, and began speaking on the topics of health and wellness.

She is the author of five motivational books that includes her award-winning book “Be the Exception.” At EmpowHER, she will be diving into seven transformational strategies to break cycles with “Be the Exception.”

Julie Bauke, a graduate of Troy High School Class of 1978, will be returning to her hometown of Troy for EmpowHER. Bauke, president and chief career advisor of The Bauke Group, is a dynamic and highly interactive speaker, trainer, and coach with a passion for educating and inspiring individuals to take charge of their career, according to Chaney. Bauke’s career includes human resource leadership roles in a variety of industries and significant experience in career management services.

She is the careers and jobs expert on Cincinnati’s Fox19 TV, and 700WLW Radio. The author of “Stop Peeing On Your Shoes: Avoiding the 7 Mistakes that Screw Up your Job Search,” she is also the host of the new podcast The Evolved Career. Throughout the years, Bauke’s priorities have changed both personally and professionally. She will be sharing ideas and insights to get and keep you on track in your career with “You Can Have It All (But Do You Know What Your ‘IT’ Is?”

The EmpowHER Virtual Conference is presented by sponsors Merle Norman Cosmetics and StoryPoint Senior Living.

Registration is open at TroyOhioChamber.com.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501c6 non-profit organization representing over 400 local businesses.