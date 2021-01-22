Troy Police Reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 19

BUS STOP ISSUE: Two separate complaints regarding failure to stop for a stopped school bus were filed. Karen Caton, of Dayton, 55, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus. Robert Bruce, 50, of Xenia, was charged with the same offense in a separate offense.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the Meijer parking lot on a report of an unresponsive male subject in a vehicle. The window was broken out in order to revive him and he was transported to Troy Kettering Hospital. Eric Rowe, 39, of Ada, was charged with inducing panic.

ASSAULT: A reported assault behind Arby’s was reported. Case pending.

Jan. 20

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD: A resident reported unemployment had been filed using their information.

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed by a resident in the area of East Water Street.

VEHICLE TRESPASS: Gage Trickey, 20, of Troy, was charged with obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and vehicle trespass.

Jan. 21

DRUGS: An officer made a traffic stop for a registration violation. Suspected methamphetamine and burnt marijuana cigarette were located in the vehicle. Michael Swartz, 39, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs.

VEHICLE TRESPASS: Robert Pellman, 21, of Troy, was charged with obstructing official business, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and vehicle trespass.