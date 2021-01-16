Young joins Premier Women’s Center

PIQUA — Terrance Young, M.D., has joined Premier Women’s Center, a Premier Physician Network practice.

Dr. Young received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO. He completed an OB/GYN internship and residency at Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, and a fellowship at RSolutions PLLC in Seattle, WA. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Young joins Augustina Addison, M.D.; Katherine Bachman, M.D.; Larry Holland, D.O.; Alaine Kirby, N.P.; Michele Josefovsky, N.P.; Jenni Doseck, C.N.P.; and Kimberly Diltz, C.N.S.

The practice is based at 101 Looney Rd., Piqua, and has offices at UVMC POB Suite 205, Troy, and 1529 Fair Rd., Sidney. New patients are being accepted. Appointments may be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-335-1660.