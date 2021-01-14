Troy bowlers complete sweep of Vandalia-Butler in MVL action

TROY — It was another big night for the Troy bowling teams Thursday night at Troy Bowl.

The Troy boys remained unbeaten on the season with a win over Vandalia-Butler and increased its margin in the MVL Miami Division standings.

The Troy girls, who began the week trailing first-place Butler by two games, moved into a share of the lead with a second straight victory over the Aviators.

The Troy boys, 9-0, opened a sizable lead after regular bowling and didn’t let up in a 2,565-2,328 win over Butler.

Piqua is in second with a 6-4 record, while Butler dropped to 5-4.

Troy rolled games of 1,043 and 1,066, with baker games of 232 and 224.

Nathan Hamilton led Troy with games of 268 and 226 for a 494 series, while Bryce Massingill had games of 192 and 245 for a 437 series.

Jordan Adams had games of 202 and 206 for a 408 series, while Brayden Ganger rolled games of 193 and 163 for a 359 series.

Tyler Stoltz rolled a 226 game and Drew Snurr added a 185 game.

Troy girls defeated Butler 2,169-1,843.

Both teams are now 7-2.

Troy rolled games of 939 and 995 and added baker games of 156 and 189.

Hope Shiltz led the Trojans with games of 218 and 186 for a 404 series, while Kylie Schiml rolled games of 168 and 232 for a 400 series.

Jami Loy had games of 188 and 148 for 336 series and Kaitlin Jackson rolled games of 169 and 160 for a 329 series.

Kayleigh McMullen rolled a 202 and Morgan Shilt added a 153.

Piqua splits

with Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua bowling teams went on the road and split matches with West Carrollton Thursday.

The Piqua boys cruised to a 2,100-1,437 win over the Pirates.

Piqua is now 6-4 on the season.

The Indians rolled games of 838 and 918, followed by baker games of 163 and 181.

Ryan Fleisher rolled games of 180 and 232 for a 412 series, while Zach Henne had games of 195 and 156 for a 351 series.

Ethan Snyder rolled games of 170 and 171 for a 341 series, while Dylan Jenkins had games of 136 and 192 for a 328 series.

Collin Snyder added games of 157 and 167 for a 324 series.

The Piqua girls lost 1,703-1,520.

The Indians had games of 611 and 612, followed by baker games of 132 and 165.

Katelyn Brown had games of 129 and 176 for a 305 series, while Lauren Hicks had games of 127 and 130 for a 257 series.

Jasmine Gilardi had games of 124 and 107, while Desiree Warner had games of 122 and 107.

Haily Tyson rolled a 109 and Lillian Kirk added a 92.