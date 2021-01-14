Pond voted Covington BOE president

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education appointed Dr. Dean Pond president and Lee Harmon vice president of the board for 2021 during its organizational meeting Wednesday.

The board also voted to approve regular meeting times for the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held in the K-8 Media Center at the Covington Elementary School.

The board held its regular meeting directly following the organizational session.

In accordance with the district’s COVID-19 plan to allow students to learn remotely for the 2020-2021 school year, students were also given the opportunity to return to in-person learning for the second half of the year if they so choose.

According to principals Josh Meyer and Josh Long, a net total of 24 students will return to in-person learning for the second semester.

In other business:

• The board approved the title of curriculum director/assistant principal for Bridgit Kerber.

• Superintendent Gene Gooding commended the school board as part of School Board Recognition Month.

• The board gave commendations to the 2020 Homecoming Queen Allie Garman and Homecoming King Cael Vanderhorst.

• The board accepted the following donations: $120 for basketballs from an anonymous source, and $7,000 from the Eagles for unrestricted use.

• The board held an executive session with no action taken.

The next board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.