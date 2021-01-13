LOWELL D. TAMPLIN

PIQUA — Lowell Dean Tamplin, age 76, of Piqua, OH passed away at 11:37 PM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy. Dean was born in Piqua, OH on June 30, 1944 to the late Merle and Eva (Shank) Tamplin. He married Lurena (Langston) Tamplin in Piqua on February 11, 1964 and she survives.

Dean is also survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: Gerald Tamplin, Troy, and Brian & Amy Tamplin, Freedom, IN; three daughters and son-in-law: Jacqueline Elmahouli, Vandalia; Rita & Bill Reedy, Piqua; and Elizabeth Tamplin, Piqua; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters: Eileen Levering, Greenville; and Goldie Herron, Piqua; one brother: and Robert Tamplin, Lakewood, WA. He is preceded in death by two sons: David D. Tamplin and Bobby L. Tamplin.

Dean worked for Miller-Meteor in Piqua for eight years, and then in 1977 he began working for the City of Piqua, in the Street Department. Dean retired after 30 years on April 29, 2008. He loved anything to do with nature, especially mushroom hunting. Dean enjoyed working on lawn mowers and bicycles, going to car shows and gas engine shows, and watching old westerns and wrestling. Dean also enjoyed collecting flashlights, radios, and watches. In Dean’s younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with Pastor Laird Baldwin officiating. The family will receive friends 12-1 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 West High Street, Piqua, OH 45356.