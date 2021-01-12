Iiames appointed board president for 2021

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East Schools Board of Education received certificates recognizing their service to the district on Monday, Jan. 11, in honor of School Board Recognition Month.

“On behalf of the entire district, we would like to thank all five of you for your support during the first semester of the school year,” district superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said, presenting the certificates during the board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting. “We could not have done it without your support.”

“We had conversations in the summer about how we would get the school year started,” Dr. Rappold said. “We’ve been able to pivot when we needed to pivot to a hybrid schedule based upon the number of positive cases on campus. We’re very appreciative.”

“We never lose sight of how blessed we are to be here,” school board president Mark Iiames said.

“I thank the staff; teachers, bus drivers, custodians and everybody,” board member Mike Rindler said. “I know it’s hard, and I really want everyone to know how much we appreciate your hard work. It is noticed.”

In other business, board members also discussed the ratio of students returning to online and in-person classes next semester.

“We’re still kind of working that out,” Dr. Rappold said. “I think it will be about 25 percent when all is said and done. In some of the buildings we had a handful more and in some we had less, but I think when all the total numbers come in it will be about 25 percent that will be returning back to campus the second semester.”

“We’re making the transition from remote back into the classroom,” Dr. Rappold said. “We’ve tried to be unbelievably transparent throughout the entire process. If we have a positive case, before I leave for the afternoon we make sure we send out a message to let folks know and begin contact tracing.”

Monday night’s meeting was also the board’s annual re-organizational meeting. Mark Iiames was appointed to serve as board president for 2021, and board member John Demmitt was appointed to serve as vice-president. Iiames will also serve as OSBA Student Achievement and Legislative Liaison, and committee assignments will remain the same as last year.

Board members also voted to approve cash donations of $200 from BW3 to the Miami East Athletic Program for athlete of the week, and $10,000 from Premier Health to the Miami East Schools/Miami East Athletic Program for the maintenance of athletic fields and sports facilities, programs that support academic development, and programs that are intrinsic to the development of student skills and talents. Board members also voted to accept $195 from various donors in memory of Richard Roeth to the Miami East FFA Program.

Board members also approved a schedule for regular monthly meetings in 2021. Meetings will be held on the third Monday of every month, except February which will be held on the third Tuesday of the month. Board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in Room 116 at the Miami East High School.

Board members next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.