Funds available for bars, restaurants recovering from pandemic

As we have observed throughout this pandemic, COVID-19 has caused unparalleled hardship for the restaurant and service industry in Ohio, hurting small businesses that are vital to the economy and culture of our communities. Ohio recently established the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund to provide much-needed relief to businesses as they continue to experience financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

Under this program, eligible on-premise liquor permit holders may apply to receive a $2,500 assistance payment. These grant payments are non-competitive, meaning any eligible business that applies will receive a payment, and they do not need to repay it.

The application deadline for the $2,500 relief payments has been extended until Jan. 31, 2021. I encourage our local businesses with an on-premise liquor permit to visit www.BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov and inquire about their ability to obtain this important relief. This includes not only our bars and restaurants, but also movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other businesses with the appropriate permits. Any business that meets the eligibility requirements and has not yet applied, may do so. I encourage our local bars and restaurants to take advantage of this opportunity and share it with those in our community who may be in need.

The pandemic has certainly inflicted unique damages on the restaurant and service industry. As your state senator, please know that I will continue to fight for Ohio’s businesses and advocate for policies that support our road to recovery.

Should you have any questions about the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund, or need any other assistance as it pertains to state government, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my staff at SHuffman@OhioSenate.gov or (614) 466-6247.