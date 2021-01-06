Tippecanoe boys improve to 7-0; Covington wrestlers split tri-meet

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team ran its record to 7-0 Wednesday night, taking care of Vandalia-Butler 54-39.

Tipp led 14-7, 29-18 and 42-31 at the quarter breaks.

Ben Knostman had a triple-double.

He filled out the stat sheet with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists two steals and two blocks.

Zach Frederick had 16 points and six rebounds, while Griffin Caldwell had 15 points and five rebounds.

Gabe Dean and Nick Robbins had two assists and Cole Coppock had two steals.

Connor Buchanan had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Butler.

Nolan LoBianco had seven points and Quinton Hall added six points.

Cameron Hendricks had three assists and Kyle Fullam pulled down five rebounds.

Tippecanoe 21 of 55 from the floor for 38 percent, including five of 16 from 3-point range for 31 percent. The Red Devils made seven of nine free throws for 78 percent.

Butler was 16 of 44 from the floor for 36 percent, including five of 15 from 3-point range for 33 percent. The Aviators made just two of 10 free throws for 20 percent.

Tipp won the battle of the boards 33-24 and had 12 turnovers to Butler’s 15.

Bucc wrestlers

split tri-meet

HARROD — The Covington wrestling team traveled to Allen East for a tri meet with the host Mustangs and Sidney Wednesday, splitting with the teams, to move their overall record to 15-2 on the season.

Despite having a few starters out of their lineup, the Buccs defeated Sidney, 54-24, but lost 45-31 to a strong Allen East team.

Sidney started off with a 6-0 lead over the Buccs as Julian Barga received a forfeit at 160 pounds.

Covington took the lead, 8-6, as Trentin Alexander (170) won 9-1 over Owen Johnson, and Jensen Wagoner (182) won a 9-0 decision over Wyatt Biddle. Sidney would regain the lead, 12-8, as Juan Loiaza (195) received a forfeit.

The teams would trade leads again as Ricky Stephan (220) pinned Anthony Earick to make it 14-12, before Sidney’s Hayden Cotrell (285) pinned Scott Blumenstock to lead 18-14.

Covington would then reel off six straight victories to take a 50-18 lead and put the score out of reach for Sidney.

Carson Taylor (106) pinned Kasi Rinderle and Michael Hagan (113) pinned Evan Fogt.

Jericho Quinter (120) pinned Josie Davis, followed by a Kellan Anderson (126) pin over Isaac Belt.

Jackson Shiverdecker (132) came from behind to pin Ethan Krieger, before Cael Vanderhorst (138) pinned Brandt McClain.

Sidney’s Aiden Tangeman pinned Luke Brown (145) before Connor Sindelir (152) concluded the dual with a 14-2 major decision over Brice Hughes. In JV action, Hayden Barker (220) pinned Eli Biddle.

Covington then lost a back and forth dual to a talented Allen East squad. Winning for the Buccs were Carson Taylor (106), Michael Hagan (113), Jericho Quinter (120), Kellan Anderson (126), Cael Vanderhorst (138) and Jensen Wagoner (195).

Covington travels to the Troy Invitational this Saturday for a six-team dual meet tournament. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.