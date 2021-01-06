Powell sworn-in for second term

COLUMBUS – On Monday, State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) took the oath of office for her second term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 80th House District, which consists of Miami County and southern Darke County.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be sworn in as state representative,” Powell said. “I look forward to continue advocating for the people in my district in Columbus.”

Powell recently announced her legislation, the Small Business Crowdfunding Act, was signed into law. The bill allows Ohioans to raise up to $5 million through intrastate equity crowdfunding to start, grow, or expand their business.

Powell plans to sponsor more legislation that supports Ohio businesses and promotes economic growth during her second term.

“There is still much work to be done to ensure the people’s voice is heard at the Ohio Statehouse,” Powell said.

Powell is from southern Darke County, where her family has been farming for generations. After receiving her degree from Liberty University in Business, she started an outdoor marketing company with her brother. In 2019, Powell was named to Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 List for Law & Policy.

Monday’s session marked the beginning of the 134th General Assembly.