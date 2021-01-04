TIPP CITY — Pamela S. Denney, age 56, of Tipp City, OH went home to be with her Lord at 10:43 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born in Zanesville, OH on August 28, 1964 to Robert and Joy (Wamack) Smith. She married Paul B. Denney in Tipp City, OH on January 15, 2000.

Pamela is survived by her parents, Robert and Joy Smith, Tipp City; her husband: Paul B. Denney, Tipp City; two daughters: Joy (Ryan) Smith, Piqua; Crystal (Kalip) Poth, Piqua; one brother: Bob Smith, IN; five sisters: Debbie Fries, Piqua; Terri Johnson, Piqua; Tammy Smith, Piqua; Billi Jo Jenkins LeMaster, Englewood; and Keeley Bristow, Troy; seven grandchildren: Timothy Strohmenger, Jansen Smith, Preston Reising, Micah Smith, Wyatt Smith, Mason Poth, and Kelcie Poth; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Pamela graduated from Piqua Christian School and was a member of New Life Apostolic Church in Dayton, OH. She did in home health care for many years throughout the Miami Valley area. Pamela loved spending precious time with her family and grandchildren. She liked to go camping and enjoying the scenery. Pamela also enjoyed Bible trivia games.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Tom Friend officiating. The family will receive friends 3-5 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.