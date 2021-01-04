JOSEPH D. MOOTS

TROY — Joseph Dean Moots, age 68, of Troy, OH passed away on January 2, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on April 16, 1952 in Dayton, OH to the late Dean Lewis and Philomenia Edna (Lowther) Moots.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years of marriage: Carol (Meek) Moots; son and daughter-in-law: Nicholas and Robyn Anderson of Troy; grandson: Reme Anderson and granddaughter: Sullivan Anderson; sister: Peggy (James) DeMange of Sapphire, NC and brother: George (Sue) Moots of Orlando, FL and other extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son: Zachery.

Joe served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a 1970 graduate of Northmont High School and a graduate of Sinclair College and Capital University. He retired from Riverside MRDD after 30 years of service in the field. Joe was a member of the VFW Post #5436 in Troy. He enjoyed woodcarving, painting and gardening. He also enjoyed going to the shooting range with his son and fishing with his grandkids. Joe was an avid Brown’s fan.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00PM on January 15, 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

