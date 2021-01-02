Covington, Piqua wrestlers compete in tri-meet at Garbry Gymnasium

PIQUA — The Covington wrestlers had another strong showing in a tri-meet at Garbry Gymnasium Saturday morning, while Piqua had a strong showing against Bellefontaine.

Covington coach Eric Vanderhorst was happy to get on the meets.

“We appreciate Scott (Kaye) and Piqua having this meet and inviting us,” Vanderhorst said. “I know all the teams have lost some matches with a lot of tournaments being cancelled. And I appreciate them moving the matches back to 11 a.m., so we could watch Ohio State beat Clemson last night (in college football).”

Covington defeated Piqua 62-9 and Bellefontaine 64-12, losing only two matches that were wrestled in varsity competition.

Carson Taylor (106), Michael Hagan (113), Jericho Quinter (120), Kellan Anderson (126), Cael Vanderhorst (138) and Scott Blumenstock (285) all won by pin.

Connor Sindelier (160) and Jensen Wagoner (182) won by major decision and Luke Brown (152), Trey Kiser (170) and Ricky Stephan (220) won by forfeit.

Against Bellefontaine, Hagan, Jackson Shiverdecker (126) and Anderson (132) had pins.

Taylor won by major decision, while, Quinter, Vanderhorst, David Robinson (145), Sindelir, Kiser, Wagoner and Blumenstock all won by forfeit.

“We had a good day on the mat,” Vanderhorst. “We have a chance to see some elite wrestlers in the future.”

Which he feels will be good for returning state placers Kellan Anderson and Cael Vanderhorst.

“Some of them are rate first or second in the state,” Vanderhorst said. “So, you could have two state placers wrestling each other. It is just a matter of weight class wise, if you end up running into them or not.”

While Andru Hollopeter (145) won by decision against Covington, Piqua’s only other win in that match was forfeit win by Dylan Varvel (138).

“Covington has a strong team,” Piqua coach Scott Kaye said. “We haven’t seen some the strong competition we would normally see by this time of the year. We came out tight and Covington was explosive and aggressive. That was a bad combination.”

The Indians turned it around against Bellefontaine, with a 48-12 win.

Warvel, Isaac Bushnell (160), Peyton Offenbacher (113), Brady Mikolajewski (120) and Max Kaye (126) all won by pin, while Beth Herndon (138), Hollopeter and Landon Martin (182) won by forfeit.

“I thought after the match with Covington, we did a good job (bouncing back against Bellefontaine),” Kaye said.

Piqua will wrestle at the Miamisburg tournament next weekend, while Covington will wrestle at the Troy Invitational.