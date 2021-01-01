Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes you 11 a.m. Sunday morning. You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY – Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the January sermon series, “In God We Trust.” All can trust in the One who holds the future of 2021 in His hands.

The community is always welcome; TLC will open its doors this Sunday with its worship service starting at 10 a.m. Masks are now mandatory in Ohio and must be worn indoors. You can also live stream this service on Facebook.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA- Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main Street, Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Preschool spots open

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church has a few morning and afternoon spots left for preschool ages 3-5 years old.

Call Pam Rice, preschool director, at the church office at 937-368-2470 or 937-216-6645.