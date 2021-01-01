Fox family has much to be thankful for; welcomes son Brody home for Christimas

Editor’s Note: This is a letter from the Chip and Diane Fox Family.

The saying goes “It takes a small village to raise a child”.

I would like to change that to “It takes a small village to save my son.”.

Sept. 25 seems like a long time ago but it happened to be the worst day of my life for me and my family.

As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse I had that phone call that every parent does not want to receive.” Your son was in an accident and Care Flighted to Miami Valley Hospital” and 90 days later he came home just in time for Christmas.

Brody is doing quite well thanks to the Doctors and nurses and therapists but that is not the only reason why he has come such a long way in his recovery.

The Fox family has a small village of family and friends that have been praying for Brody and for that we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. There are way too many people to name but there are a few groups I would like to mention.

We would like to thank the Piqua Junior High where my wife works and everyone else in the school district. I want to thank the City of Piqua and my boss and especially my staff at the golf course who kept Echo Hills running smoothly.

I also want to thank all the golfers at Echo Hills, Piqua Country Club, Miami Shores, White Springs and Stillwater Valley for all of their prayers and good thoughts during these last three months.

I also need to say thank you to Jeff and Justin Jennings of Jennings’s Construction for a job well done redoing our downstairs for Brody. I know they pushed a few jobs back so they could do ours ASAP and I thank everyone of you who let this happen. Sometimes it takes a tragedy to find out how everyone in your life responds with such love and generosity.

I always knew that we had a great family on both sides and that our close friends were the greatest but to get such a response from everyone else in ours and Brody’s life was truly remarkable.

Brody has a long road ahead of him but knowing he has so many people praying and cheering for him makes it a road he can’t wait to travel on. Brody will see you on the links sometime this summer I assure you of that.

Thank you all again and have a blessed 2021.

With Love and sincerity,

The Fox Family

Chip Diane Bryant Kendra William & Jack