JOHN W. WALKER

PIQUA — John “Jack” Williamson Walker, 89, of Piqua, Ohio passed away on December 27, 2020 in the Hospice Care Unit of the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. Jack was born on November 28, 1931 in Edinburgh, Scotland, to the late Margaret (Williamson) and Archibald Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Sylvia (Scaife) Walker, his brother James Walker, and his grandson Zachary J. Perry.

Jack was a life-long “old world” skilled carpenter and owner of Walker Construction Company. His work was mainly concentrated in the Piqua, Ohio, area. He loved the Cleveland Browns football team, and the Hearts Soccer Club of Edinburgh, Scotland. Proud of his heritage, he took great pride in telling people that he was the original “Johnnie Walker”.

Jack is survived by his wife of 40 plus years, Mary Walker, his daughters Christine (Arliss) Perry and Melissa Benton, his sons Bruce (Connie) Walker, Gordon (Deana) Walker, James Elliot, and Jerry (Sherry) Elliot. In addition, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren also survive.

In accordance with Jack’s wishes he requested that there be no public services. Anyone desiring to do so may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami County in Jack’s memory.